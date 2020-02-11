WATCH LIVE | More testimony on embattled SAA at state capture inquiry
Editor's note: Live feed starts at 10am
Former head of procurement at SAA Technical (SAAT) Nontsasa Memela is expected to conclude her testimony before the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.
The commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, said Memela will be cross-examined before the next witness is called.
Last week, acting head of supply chain management at the state-owned airline Schalk Hendrik Human told the commission SAA paid R1.1bn to Swissport for services rendered since 2012, without a signed contract.