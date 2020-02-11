Politics

WATCH LIVE | More testimony on embattled SAA at state capture inquiry

Editor's note: Live feed starts at 10am

11 February 2020 - 09:44 By TimesLIVE

Former head of procurement at SAA Technical (SAAT) Nontsasa Memela is expected to conclude her testimony before the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.


The commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, said Memela will be cross-examined before the next witness is called. 

Last week, acting head of supply chain management at the state-owned airline Schalk Hendrik Human told the commission SAA paid R1.1bn to Swissport for services rendered since 2012, without a signed contract.

Dudu Myeni and ex-SAA boss Musa Zwane implicated in R1.3bn tender

Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni and the airline's former chief executive Musa Zwane were on Wednesday implicated in a controversial R1.3bn contract ...
SAA paid millions to boost Gupta newspaper circulation at airports

Remember those piles of 'The New Age' newspaper you used to see at local airports and on board SAA flights? Your taxes paid for them.
Former SAA chief executive: Tony Gupta offered me R500,000

Former SAA board chairman and chief executive Vuyisile Kona on Tuesday told the Zondo commission how Tony Gupta allegedly offered him R500,000.
