Zondo hears how wining, dining, limos & jets 'no problem' for former SAAT head Nontsasa Memela

For three days, the Zondo commission of inquiry has been subjected to a former SAA Technical (SAAT) head of supply-chain management ducking questions and being hostile to evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyr.

Nontsasa Memela - accused of having favoured a US company, ARR Aviation, which won a R1.3bn contract for aircraft components at SAAT, and their local BEE partner JM Aviation - has denied any wrongdoing while she was at the helm of procurement at the technical division of the now collapsing national airline.

This is despite JM Aviation having allegedly paid R2.5m towards Memala's R3.8m Bedfordview home.

According to her version, the boss of JM Aviation, Vuyisile Ndzeku, had bought land from her mother in the Eastern Cape but was instructed to direct the funds towards her house purchase as a "gift" from her mother.

Furthermore, Memela did not see anything wrong, in her capacity as head of procurement, in embarking on a trip sponsored by AAR Aviation to Chicago when a bid process was still running.