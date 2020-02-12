Five takes from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Nelson Mandela's release

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the release of former president Nelson Mandela marked the end of apartheid.

Tuesday marked 30 years since Mandela was released from prison, after the unbanning of political organisations such as the ANC, PAC and SACP.

Delivering a keynote address on the balcony of the Cape Town City Hall, where Madiba addressed thousands of people on February 11 1990, Ramaphosa said former apartheid president FW de Klerk's kindness did not free Mandela.

Here are five takes from his address.

Death of apartheid

“The day Mandela was released is the day that we all knew that apartheid was dead. It was finished and klaar.”

Victory achieved

“The people of our country, who ensured Nelson Mandela was freed from prison, it was through your struggles in the underground, through mass mobilisation in your various organisations, unions and churches.