Floyd Shivambu slams 'hopeless' government as unemployment remains at 29%
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has lashed out at the ruling party for its failure to decrease unemployment in the fourth quarter, for the first time since 2008.
Stats SA on Tuesday released its quarterly labour force survey (QLFS), which revealed that South Africans remained jobless, even during the festive season, a period which normally sees higher economic activity. Unemployment remained at its highest at 29.1%.
Adding individuals who were available to work, but had stopped looking, Stats SA said this number shot up to 38.7% quarter-to-quarter.
The figures also revealed that unemployment among black South Africans remained the highest at 32.4%, while coloureds are at 24.9%, Indian/Asian at 13.9 and whites at 7.6%.
Shivambu suggested that the solution to dealing effectively with joblessness was to remove the ruling party from power.
These guys are hopeless, they even failed to create additional jobs even in the fourth quarter that’s normally defined by greater economic activity. The sooner we remove these hopeless folk from political power and strategic leadership positions the better! https://t.co/Sk9eiY1HLz— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) February 11, 2020
Other South Africans shared their frustrations with unemployment after the report's release.
Just saw this While #unemployment is TRENDING & many more unemployed Graduates Go thru this pic.twitter.com/6FSEg1mjtZ— Natt Aubrey (@Simply_Natt) February 11, 2020
This year am graduating, if there's anything stressing me out is the rate of #unemployment in the country.#Swazitwitter #TiniTwitter pic.twitter.com/DnCaQ2WiKi— LANDSCAPER /EDUCATOR (@DbongzButhelezi) February 11, 2020
#unemployment de depression of unemployment is too much,I know how if feels ..I have been there! pic.twitter.com/W4MycEKGR6— Montylicious🍸😋🇿🇦 (@MontanaMontanas) February 11, 2020