Politics

Floyd Shivambu slams 'hopeless' government as unemployment remains at 29%

12 February 2020 - 09:13 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The EFF's deputy leader, Floyd Shivambu, says the ruling party is hopeless as unemployment figures remain stagnant.
The EFF's deputy leader, Floyd Shivambu, says the ruling party is hopeless as unemployment figures remain stagnant.
Image: Financial Mail

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has lashed out at the ruling party for its failure to decrease unemployment in the fourth quarter, for the first time since 2008.

Stats SA on Tuesday released its quarterly labour force survey (QLFS), which revealed that South Africans remained jobless, even during the festive season, a period which normally sees higher economic activity. Unemployment remained at its highest at 29.1%. 

Adding individuals who were available to work, but had stopped looking, Stats SA said this number shot up to 38.7% quarter-to-quarter.

The figures also revealed that unemployment among black South Africans remained the highest at 32.4%, while coloureds are at 24.9%, Indian/Asian at 13.9 and whites at 7.6%. 

Shivambu suggested that the solution to dealing effectively with joblessness was to remove the ruling party from power.

Other South Africans shared their frustrations with unemployment after the report's release.

MORE

Not even Christmas shopping could help lift jobless numbers

Unemployment in the fourth quarter of 2019 was flat at 29.1%, the first time it has not decreased in the fourth quarter since 2008, says Stats SA
News
22 hours ago

Q&A with financial literacy champion Palesa Lengolo

Stokvels are a proudly South African way to save. This collective investment is one of the strategies families in SA use to generate income, as a ...
Books
1 day ago

Ramaphosa to host pre-Sona dialogue focusing on jobs for young people

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to hold a youth dialogue on Wednesday ahead of his state of the nation address the following day.
Politics
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma to attend Sona with other former presidents, says parliament Politics
  2. WATCH LIVE | Former SAAT official Nontsasa Memela continues her testimony ... Politics
  3. Ghaleb Cachalia on Herman Mashaba: 'No one in the DA called him a cheeky black' Politics
  4. Floyd Shivambu slams 'hopeless' government as unemployment remains at 29% Politics
  5. Five takes from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Nelson Mandela's release Politics

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies
X