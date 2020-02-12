Politics

Ghaleb Cachalia on Herman Mashaba: 'No one in the DA called him a cheeky black'

12 February 2020 - 09:57 By Unathi Nkanjeni
MP Ghaleb Cachalia says Herman Mashaba is a 'lying populist' who makes things up as he goes along.
MP Ghaleb Cachalia says Herman Mashaba is a 'lying populist' who makes things up as he goes along.
Image: Sunday Times

DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia has clapped back at Herman Mashaba, calling him a “lying populist”.

The former Johannesburg mayor and founder of The People's Dialogue said his authority in the DA was constantly questioned when he didn't “toe the line”.

Mashaba stepped down on November 27, citing tensions within the party.

He said the DA he signed up to was not the DA that emerged when Helen Zille was appointed as chairperson of the party's federal council.

Mashaba and Maimane: not in opposition but pursuing separate initiatives

Former DA heavyweights Herman Mashaba and Mmusi Maimane have given clarity about their next political moves
Politics
2 weeks ago

Speaking on 702, Mashaba said many DA members had a problem with him when he wanted to implement “one South Africa for all” in a practical manner.

“When I started implementing programmes that could better the lives of our poor South Africans, I started being accused of misusing taxpayers' money,” said Mashaba.

“A few months before there were talks of a motion of no confidence, there were a few DA members who started calling me a cheeky black. Cheeky blacks were those who were not toeing the line.”

However, Cachalia disputed Mashaba's claims, saying no-one in the DA “would ever do so and if they did, they would be out on their ear”.

“No-one in the DA ever called him a cheeky black. This populist is lying.

“Cheap politicking by a man who makes things up as he goes along,” said Cachalia.

MORE

'MPs swan around in matric dance outfits like Hollywood stars': Mashaba on boycotting Sona

'Year after year, we are confronted by this display of political disconnection from the lived experiences of the people of our country'
Politics
2 days ago

Herman Mashaba hopes 'justice prevails' for families of Lily mine victims

Mashaba accused some politicians of 'playing with the pain and suffering of victims' to score cheap political points.
News
2 days ago

'Having the same skin tone does not mean we share the same values': Herman Mashaba

Mashaba's comment comes after sharing his view on the country's failing economy
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma to attend Sona with other former presidents, says parliament Politics
  2. WATCH LIVE | Former SAAT official Nontsasa Memela continues her testimony ... Politics
  3. Ghaleb Cachalia on Herman Mashaba: 'No one in the DA called him a cheeky black' Politics
  4. Floyd Shivambu slams 'hopeless' government as unemployment remains at 29% Politics
  5. Five takes from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Nelson Mandela's release Politics

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies
X