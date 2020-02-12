Ghaleb Cachalia on Herman Mashaba: 'No one in the DA called him a cheeky black'

Speaking on 702, Mashaba said many DA members had a problem with him when he wanted to implement “one South Africa for all” in a practical manner.

“When I started implementing programmes that could better the lives of our poor South Africans, I started being accused of misusing taxpayers' money,” said Mashaba.

“A few months before there were talks of a motion of no confidence, there were a few DA members who started calling me a cheeky black. Cheeky blacks were those who were not toeing the line.”

However, Cachalia disputed Mashaba's claims, saying no-one in the DA “would ever do so and if they did, they would be out on their ear”.

“No-one in the DA ever called him a cheeky black. This populist is lying.

“Cheap politicking by a man who makes things up as he goes along,” said Cachalia.