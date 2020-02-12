'I wasn't a minister, so why blame me?' — former SAAT head at Zondo commission

“It is 11.20am — let us take the tea break and return at 11.35am. We adjourn,” declared state capture commission chair judge Raymond Zondo on Wednesday.

A second after Zondo stepped out the back door, a jubilant Lindelwa Mbanjwa, legal representative to Memela, the former head of supply chain management at SAA Technical (SAAT), erupted into a loud applause all by herself — much to surprise of onlookers, evidence leaders and investigators of the commission.

Mbanjwa was visibly pleased with how her client dribbled the Zondo commission for four days.

In fact, as they walked past the media gallery, she gave a big hug to her client and declared: “Your performance today was superb!” in isiXhosa.