New Sasco leader urges Ramaphosa to help solve student housing crisis

"We are homeless - silala emaweni."

This quote from late Ladysmith Black Mambazo frontman Joseph Shabalala started the address by SA Students Congress (Sasco) president Bamanye Matiwane at a press briefing held at Luthuli House in central Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

Matiwane said the words were used not just to honour Shabalala, who died on Tuesday, but also to outline the student accommodation crisis in higher education.

“We want to capture the frustrations of many students in our country who yearn for decent, affordable and safe student housing,” he said.