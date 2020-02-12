Parliamentary boo-boo: Jacob Zuma is too sick for Sona after all

Parliament made an abrupt U-turn on Wednesday, saying that former president Jacob Zuma would not attend the state of the nation address (Sona) after all.

Zuma's lawyers also indicated in a short statement that he would not be attending, as did the JGZ Foundation.

Parliament's announcement about Zuma's non-attendance, made on Twitter, came not long after it had tweeted that the embattled former president would attend the event.

The initial announcement caused shock, with many questioning how Zuma would attend when, just over a week-and-a-half earlier, he was said to be too sick to stand trial in Pietermaritzburg.

But just after 2pm parliament released a second statement saying it "erroneously" included Zuma in the list of former heads of state attending Thursday's address.