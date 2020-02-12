Violent protests have cost the country R61m since 2013, says Salga

Violent protests in SA – mostly related to service delivery – have cost R61m over five consecutive financial years, says the SA Local Government Association (Salga).

Salga's national executive council convened a media briefing in Durban on Wednesday to report back on various issues affecting municipalities.

It said SA was experiencing a rise in political violence directed at local government, specifically councillors and municipal officials, noting that service-delivery protests accounted for R57m of the R61m lost.