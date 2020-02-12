WATCH LIVE | Former SAAT official Nontsasa Memela continues her testimony before Zondo commission
12 February 2020 - 11:57
Former SAA Technical (SAAT) head of supply-chain management Nontsasa Memela continues her testimony before the commission into state capture in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Memela appeared to avoid some questions by evidence leader, advocate Kate Hofmeyr.
She was accused of having favoured a US company, ARR Aviation, which won a R1.3bn contract for aircraft components at SAAT, and its local BEE partner JM Aviation, but has denied any wrongdoing while she was at the helm of procurement at the technical division of SAA.