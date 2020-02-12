Politics

WATCH LIVE | Former SAAT official Nontsasa Memela continues her testimony before Zondo commission

12 February 2020 - 11:57 By TimesLIVE

Former SAA Technical (SAAT) head of supply-chain management Nontsasa Memela continues her testimony before the commission into state capture in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Memela appeared to avoid some questions by evidence leader, advocate Kate Hofmeyr.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

She was accused of having favoured a US company, ARR Aviation, which won a R1.3bn contract for aircraft components at SAAT, and its local BEE partner JM Aviation, but has denied any wrongdoing while she was at the helm of procurement at the technical division of SAA.

MORE:

Zondo hears how wining, dining, limos & jets 'no problem' for former SAAT head Nontsasa Memela

For three days, the Zondo commission of inquiry has been subjected to a former SAA Technical (SAAT) head of supply-chain management ducking ...
Politics
19 hours ago

SAA paid R1.1bn to Swissport without a contract, says supply chain manager

The Zondo commission on Thursday heard how troubled national airline SAA had allegedly paid R1.1bn to Swissport for services rendered since 2012 ...
Politics
5 days ago

Dudu Myeni and ex-SAA boss Musa Zwane implicated in R1.3bn tender

Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni and the airline's former chief executive Musa Zwane were on Wednesday implicated in a controversial R1.3bn contract ...
Politics
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma to attend Sona with other former presidents, says parliament Politics
  2. WATCH LIVE | Former SAAT official Nontsasa Memela continues her testimony ... Politics
  3. Ghaleb Cachalia on Herman Mashaba: 'No one in the DA called him a cheeky black' Politics
  4. Floyd Shivambu slams 'hopeless' government as unemployment remains at 29% Politics
  5. Five takes from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Nelson Mandela's release Politics

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies
X