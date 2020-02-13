EFF forces speaker of parliament to suspend Sona

The EFF forced National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise to suspended proceedings on Thursday after party MPs disrupted President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech.

EFF MPs took turns calling on Ramaphosa to first fire public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan before delivering his state of the nation address.

An hour later, Ramaphosa had not delivered his speech.

"We are going to suspend the proceedings of this House. The bells will be rung," said Modise.

This came after 55 minutes of disruptions by EFF MPs who first objected to the presence of the last apartheid president FW de Klerk and later demanded that Gordhan be fired from Ramaphosa's cabinet.

Once Modise announced the suspension of proceedings, EFF MPs applauded in unison, rose and chanted: "Pravin must go!"