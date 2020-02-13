Politics

Defiant ANCYL task team coordinator 'will not sign' membership audit

13 February 2020 - 19:02 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
ANC national youth task team (NYTT) coordinator Sibongile Besani. File picture.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

ANCYL national task team coordinator Sibongile Besani has demonstrated another act of defiance against the interim structure, this time refusing to sign off membership audits ahead of the national congress next month.

This comes after Besani last week dramatically resigned from his position, only for the ANC national working committee to reject that resignation.

Besani's resignation, he said at the time, was prompted by press statements by the task team that were issued in his name without consulting him.

Now Besani says he will not sign the membership audit reports as the process was initiated without his involvement.

In a letter to ANCYL structures, Besani said the audit must be started from scratch if he is to volunteer his signature — a very important step before the troubled youth league can convene their national congress.

Said Besani: “Kindly take note that the current ANCYL audit, which is currently under way, will not be signed off and approved by myself as coordinator of the national youth task team. This is based on the fact that the youth league team responsible for this process was set up without my knowledge and sanctioning.

“As the youth league coordinator and custodian of organisational processes, I am unable to allow such a basic process to be undermined.”

Besani said the process must be reviewed, a suggestion he believes can happen without interference after the task team has had a meeting with the ANC top six.

“The audit of membership is critical process for congress preparations, therefore we should ensure that organisational prescripts are adhered to to ascertain legitimacy of the work we undertake,” he said.

