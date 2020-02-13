Defiant ANCYL task team coordinator 'will not sign' membership audit

Now Besani says he will not sign the membership audit reports as the process was initiated without his involvement.

In a letter to ANCYL structures, Besani said the audit must be started from scratch if he is to volunteer his signature — a very important step before the troubled youth league can convene their national congress.

Said Besani: “Kindly take note that the current ANCYL audit, which is currently under way, will not be signed off and approved by myself as coordinator of the national youth task team. This is based on the fact that the youth league team responsible for this process was set up without my knowledge and sanctioning.

“As the youth league coordinator and custodian of organisational processes, I am unable to allow such a basic process to be undermined.”

Besani said the process must be reviewed, a suggestion he believes can happen without interference after the task team has had a meeting with the ANC top six.

“The audit of membership is critical process for congress preparations, therefore we should ensure that organisational prescripts are adhered to to ascertain legitimacy of the work we undertake,” he said.