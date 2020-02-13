Politics

Get out the popcorn: Herman Mashaba on top form, shades fancy frocks & posing for cameras at Sona

13 February 2020 - 19:41 By Jessica Levitt
Herman Mashaba was on top form.
Image: Sunday Times

While politicians gathered in parliament ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday, former Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba spent his night leading a shade festival.

Posting pictures of politicians in their fancy dresses, extravagant jewellery and high heels, Mashaba compared the images to the poor and neglected in SA.

Adding a double dose of spice, Mashaba took shots at interim DA leader John Steenhuisen.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and police minister Bheki Cele were also targeted.

