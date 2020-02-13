Get out the popcorn: Herman Mashaba on top form, shades fancy frocks & posing for cameras at Sona
While politicians gathered in parliament ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday, former Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba spent his night leading a shade festival.
Posting pictures of politicians in their fancy dresses, extravagant jewellery and high heels, Mashaba compared the images to the poor and neglected in SA.
Adding a double dose of spice, Mashaba took shots at interim DA leader John Steenhuisen.
Instead of posing for the cameras, they should pose the question of how we address illegal immigration… #SONA2020 #SASpeaks pic.twitter.com/QlWha2IzOA— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) February 13, 2020
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and police minister Bheki Cele were also targeted.
Is our Public Protector just playing dress up at #SONA2020 or actually uncovering corruption in our government? #SASpeaks #ChangeSA pic.twitter.com/VT3Jag1Zty— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) February 13, 2020
The Minister of Police is not doing enough to keep our communities safe, but, he is at least winning the style game. #SASpeaks #ChangeSA pic.twitter.com/5j6PqQagPw— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) February 13, 2020