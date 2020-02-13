IN FULL | Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address

Here we will finalise the rules that define what is a ‘Made in Africa’ product, the tariff lines that will be reduced to zero over the next five years, and the services sectors that will be opened up across the continent.

Allow me to take this opportunity to congratulate our compatriot, Mr Wamkele Mene, who was this past weekend elected as the first Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area, and assure him of our full support as he assumes this historic and challenging responsibility.

South Africa has therefore prioritised the economic empowerment of Africa’s women during its term as AU chair, working with all member states on measures to promote financial inclusion, preferential procurement and preferential trade arrangements for women.

The AU Heads of State have pledged their support for measures to end gender-based violence on the continent, and will work towards the adoption of an AU Convention on Violence against Women during the course of this year.

Through the African Peer Review Mechanism, South Africa will work with other countries to advance good governance and democracy.

We will use all the means at our disposal – including our membership of the UN Security Council – to promote peace and security on the continent.

Honourable Members, fellow South Africans, everything we do must be underpinned by effective implementation.

That is why we have developed the District Development Model, a unique form of social compacting that involves the key role players in every district so that we can unlock development and economic opportunities.

It builds the capability of the state where it has been most broken.

During the Sona of February 2019 I addressed the five most urgent tasks of the moment, key among which was the need to strengthen the capacity of the state to address the needs of the people.

A broad range of critical work is being done across government to strengthen the capacity of local government, as the sphere of government closest to the people, to achieve its developmental mandate of finding sustainable ways to meet the social, economic and material needs of communities and improve the quality of their lives.

Provincial and national government will re-double their support and strengthen the capacity of municipalities as required by Section 154 of the Constitution and provide for the monitoring and support of municipalities.

It is only when the structured support has failed that the provincial executive or national government will invoke a Section 139 intervention.

Currently there are 40 municipalities in the country subjected to such intervention.

The measures that will be taken will complement the objectives of the new district-based model of development, that seeks to take an integrated approach to` service delivery

Residents of the Mamusa Municipality in North West have already seen this approach in action, where the District Development Model was effectively utilised to clear illegal dumping sites, refurbish pump stations to stop sewage spilling in the streets, build roads and lay water pipes, and provide water and toilets to local schools.

This year, we plan to expand the district development model to 23 new districts, drawing on lessons from the three pilot districts – OR Tambo District Municipality, Ethekwini and Waterberg District Municipality.

To strengthen the capacity of the state and increase accountability, I will be signing performance agreements with all Ministers before the end of this month.

These agreements – which are based on the targets contained in the Medium-Term Strategic Framework – will be made public so that the people of South Africa can hold those who they elected into office to account.

We see these performance agreements as the cornerstone of a new culture of transparency and accountability, where those who are given the responsibility to serve – whether as elected office bearers or public servants – do what is expected of them.

It is a culture where corruption, nepotism and patronage are not tolerated, and action is taken against those who abuse their power or steal public money.

Since I took office, we have built capacity in the Presidency and elsewhere in the state to fast-track progress on a clear list of urgent reforms.

We have established the Project Management Office, the Infrastructure and Investment Unit and the Policy and Research Services to address obstacles to reform and improve government delivery.

These units are working closely with the Presidential Infrastructure Coordinating Commission, InvestSA and the Ease of Doing Business Task Team to remove impediments to investment and growth and ensure that government demonstrates visible progress quickly.

With an efficient and capable machinery now in place at the centre of government, we will focus on the most urgent reforms and intervene where necessary to ensure implementation.

Fellow South Africans, we find ourselves at a decisive moment in our history. It is a time of great difficulty and doubt, but also a time laden with great opportunities.

Over the last two years, we have worked together to build a foundation for progress. Now is the time for us to build on that foundation, to unite, to work, to persevere.

We will not surrender our future to doubt, or despair, or division. We will continue our onward march to freedom. We will embrace change. We will cherish life. We will fear nothing.

As we do so, we will recall the inspired lyrics of one of South Africa’s most treasured musicians, uBab Joseph Shabalala, the founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, whose passing we mourn this week.

Written in a different era, his words still ring true:

“We may face high mountains,

Must cross rough seas,

We must take our place in history,

And live with dignity,

As we climb to reach our destiny

A new age has begun.”