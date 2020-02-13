Politics

Mind the gaps: the real message of Sona will be in what Cyril doesn’t say

13 February 2020 - 05:49 By Qaanitah Hunter
South Africans are waiting with bated breath as to what president Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona speech will be about this time around.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his fourth State of the Nation address (Sona) on Thursday facing more problems than he has solutions.

In this year’s address, there is more likely to be a focus on what he doesn’t say than what is actually contained in his speech. Already, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson has hinted that the Sona would be an account of the work done in the last year and is unlikely to contain anything groundbreaking or new.

