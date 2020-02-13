Sona moemish & supporters' conference: It's a Jacob Zuma trend bonanza
Former president Jacob Zuma is abroad receiving medical attention, according to his attorneys, but this did not prevent him from becoming a talking point on social media on Wednesday.
The public weighed in on parliament’s “erroneous” report that he would be attending the state of the nation address (Sona), while his backers held a press conference expressing concerns about the Pietermaritzburg High Court slapping him with a stayed warrant of arrest last week.
Tweeps were shocked when parliament said Zuma would be joining former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe at Sona, only to later retract the statement, saying the embattled former president's name was “erroneously included”.
Twitter users questioned the legitimacy of Zuma’s “ill-health”, which he cited as the reason for his no-show in court last week.
Parliament's retraction of the initial statement and its “embarrassing error” was also questioned
Parliament issued false information on President Zuma’s attendance of SONA 2020— Great Zulu👑 (@SuperiorZulu) February 12, 2020
They posted False Information knowing they have not confirmed with Zuma’s Lawyers
Parliament wanted the Media and the Public to ridicule Zuma and call him a liar and that he fake his illness#Zuma
Zuma's lawyers say he is being treated abroad, Parliament apologises for SONA error - An embarrassing error indeed. How can parliament & govt not know the whereabouts of the former president. Is govt not paying for his medical bills? Deurmekaar! https://t.co/8LauoOMFvL pic.twitter.com/ds18HFHg26— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) February 12, 2020
How can parliament get it wrong? I'm shocked like Ramaphosa 😮#Zuma pic.twitter.com/Y6dBhykmG3— Sonja Van Heerden (@SonjaVanHeerde2) February 12, 2020
The press conference held by Zuma’s supporters in Gauteng on Wednesday, where Umkhonto we Sizwe Veterans' Association (MKMVA) member Carl Niehaus defended Zuma, also caused a Twitter frenzy.
Niehaus said the Zuma wing in the ANC would march to the organisation’s headquarters in May to call for a stop to the “abuse” of Zuma.
Niehaus further slammed the ANC for promoting white privilege at the expense of his “struggle veteran” friend.
“The plan is to support president Zuma and to express our outrage at the warrant of arrest against Zuma, and to then plan a series of mass rolling actions to express our unhappiness about that warrant of arrest and our support for him and the radical economic transformation programme.”
Whatever it is that Carl Niehaus owes to Zuma, it is one massive debt 💀💀💀— Mr Dyani 🚭 (@tdyani) February 12, 2020
Imagine an initiative driven by Carl Niehaus.. what a joke— dumiesanie (@dumiesanie4) February 12, 2020
All those supporters of Jacob Zuma, on their faces it's written stupidity.. hearing them chanting "we r Zuma, Zuma is us".. concluded their lunacy
This man, Carl Niehaus has made mistakes and lied before but no one can deny his Boldness and love for Zuma and black people.— Marxist (@Kgomo389) February 12, 2020
He's a black man in white man's skin. #Zuma #SupportForZuma #RetForces
The old clueless Carl Niehaus is just an agent of the Zupta faction, he is talking on behalf of all Zuma allies, not @MYANC nor even Provincial officials of ANC. There are no more accountability as members no longer tow party line they say and do as they're pleased https://t.co/LGB1nLRZpK— monwabisi mani (@mani_monwabisi) February 12, 2020
I listened to Carl Niehaus earlier today. He seems to have undergone a 100 percent turnaround from the person I used to interact with when he was first stationed at Luthuli House in the early 1990s. When did he become such a desperate person? It's really sad.— Subry Govender (@SubryGovender) February 12, 2020