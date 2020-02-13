Sona moemish & supporters' conference: It's a Jacob Zuma trend bonanza

Former president Jacob Zuma is abroad receiving medical attention, according to his attorneys, but this did not prevent him from becoming a talking point on social media on Wednesday.

The public weighed in on parliament’s “erroneous” report that he would be attending the state of the nation address (Sona), while his backers held a press conference expressing concerns about the Pietermaritzburg High Court slapping him with a stayed warrant of arrest last week.

Tweeps were shocked when parliament said Zuma would be joining former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe at Sona, only to later retract the statement, saying the embattled former president's name was “erroneously included”.

Twitter users questioned the legitimacy of Zuma’s “ill-health”, which he cited as the reason for his no-show in court last week.

Parliament's retraction of the initial statement and its “embarrassing error” was also questioned