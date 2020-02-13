State of the nation: what can South Africans expect to hear?

While the country waits for President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver the state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament on Thursday, chats about what to expect from his speech have sparked a heated debate online.

Ramaphosa is expected to address the country's embattled state-owned entities (SOEs), such as Eskom and SAA, and unemployment.

Social media users, including Movement for One South Africa (Mosa) leader Mmusi Maimane, said they need more than empty promises.