Thursday's Sona the most significant since 1994, says Business Leadership SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver his fourth state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament on Thursday, amid threats of disruption by the EFF and expectations of a game-changing speech from optimists.

The address comes as the country faces a crippling energy crisis, with rolling blackouts a daily occurrence. The country is also facing some of the highest unemployment figures and a stagnant economy.

The presidency confirmed on Wednesday that the Ramaphosa will use his speech to give direction and to respond to key issues, such as gender-based violence (GBV) and concerns from investors. He will also address issues relating to the embattled Eskom and SAA, it said.

Trade union federation Cosatu, an ANC ally, said it was expecting Ramaphosa’s address to focus on ensuring that there is policy coherence, better management of limited resources, ways of increasing and strengthening the capacity of the state and employment creation.

“It needs to break with the neoliberal policies that have undermined the task of state and economic transformation, socio-economic development and employment creation,” said Cosatu’s parliamentary coordinator, Matthew Parks.

“With an economy unable to reverse high unemployment, a more concerted effort from the state as a driver of employment is needed. Our over-reliance on capital intensive employment sectors as the main drivers of our economy remains a developmental challenge. Without fundamental transformation of our growth path, South Africa will remain susceptible,” Parks added.