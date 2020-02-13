Politics

WATCH | The state of the presidents: Comparing SA’s heads of state

13 February 2020 - 06:05 By EMILE BOSCH

As Mzansi waits for Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver his Sona on Thursday evening, we take a look at the promises and subsequent realities during the terms of Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma.

Five men have led South Africa as a free and democratic nation after the abolishment of apartheid in 1994. 

All faced a plethora of challenges once in office. These challenges were outlined and addressed during their respective state of the nation addresses.

We take a look at the promises and subsequent realities during the terms of Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma - excluding Kgalema Motlanthe, who led the country briefly from 2008 to 2009.

Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver his Sona on Thursday evening.

His speech is expected to build on the ANC's January 8 statement in Kimberley earlier this year, when he spoke of the need to address issues such as land expropriation without compensation, gender-based violence and the troubles faced by state-owned enterprises. 

Ramaphosa faces a mammoth task ahead - how will he compare to presidents past?

READ MORE:

Parliamentary boo-boo: Jacob Zuma is too sick for Sona after all

Parliament made an abrupt u-turn on Wednesday, saying that former president Jacob Zuma would not be present at the state of the nation address (Sona).
Politics
17 hours ago

Ramaphosa 'not losing sleep' over EFF's threat to disrupt Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa is unfazed by the EFF's threats to disrupt his state of the nation address on Thursday evening.
Politics
15 hours ago

