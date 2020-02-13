What the experts are expecting from Sona 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver his much-anticipated state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament in Cape Town on Thursday.

His speech comes amid ongoing load-shedding, high unemployment, troubled state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and poor economic growth.

In their own words, this is what experts think we can expect from Ramaphosa.

Dr Sithembile Mbete from the department of political sciences at the University of Pretoria:

"I think that he is likely to focus on his January 8 statement and some of the newsletters he has released after that. At the moment he seems to be very interested in civil service and the capacity of the state - is the state capable to implement the kinds of changes and reforms he has been speaking about?

"He has spoken about cadre deployment and I think that conversation is important, given the local government elections next year and the reality that a lot of weakness in our state capacity is at local government level.