Politics

'Cyril Ramaphosa is FW de Klerk's ice boy': Julius Malema

14 February 2020 - 13:26 By APHIWE DEKLERK

EFF leader Julius Malema has labelled President Cyril Ramaphosa as former president FW de Klerk's “ice boy”.

Malema, addressing a post-state of the nation address (Sona) event in Cape Town on Thursday, said De Klerk had been “running” Ramaphosa since the 1970s and did not respect him.

This, the commander-in-chief said, was the reason De Klerk was emboldened to refuse to accept that apartheid was a crime against humanity.

Malema questioned why De Klerk had not made such comments about apartheid during the tenures of former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma and only did so under Ramaphosa.

During the EFF's address, he explained his party’s rationale for disrupting the Sona.

EFF leader Julius Malema claimed that former president FW de Klerk does not respect President Cyril Ramaphosa.
EFF leader Julius Malema claimed that former president FW de Klerk does not respect President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Malema and his MPs demanded the removal of De Klerk from the gallery, saying he had no right to be in parliament because he refused to accept that apartheid was a crime against humanity.

“He didn't do it during Mbeki's era, he didn't do it during Zuma's era. Now he has got his 'ice boy' as a president, now he thinks he can undermine us because he controls Cyril,” charged Malema.

De Klerk, he alleged, had “files” on Ramaphosa and was undermining him.

“We are not going to allow Cyril's proximity to them to allow them to undermine us. De Klerk is speaking this way because he can see there is no leadership in Cyril,” said Malema.

He said De Klerk's “boys” had been “running” Ramaphosa since the 1970s.

“That's why today their boss is in charge and they think they can undermine us. We are not going to allow that,” said Malema.

MORE

EFF walks out of Sona

The EFF walked out of parliament on Thursday night after delaying President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address for more than an hour.
Politics
19 hours ago

WATCH | 'This is not a Perfect Wedding': Ndlozi roasts MP over Sona outfit

When South Africans tuned in to the state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday night, they'd expected drama and mayhem courtesy of the EFF
News
6 hours ago

WATCH | Video of De Klerk saying genocide killed more people than apartheid resurfaces

Malema's motion to have De Klerk removed from parliament was dismissed by National Assembly speaker, Thandi Modise
Politics
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sona disruption a disregard of the people: Cyril Ramaphosa Politics
  2. 'Cyril Ramaphosa is FW de Klerk's ice boy': Julius Malema Politics
  3. Politicians react to SONA 2020 Politics
  4. Bantu Holomisa on ANC: 'It lacks discipline when it comes to addressing issues ... Politics
  5. WATCH | Video of De Klerk saying genocide killed more people than apartheid ... Politics

Latest Videos

Politicians react to SONA 2020
#SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know
X