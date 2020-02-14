Politics

From Mmusi Maimane to Fikile Mbalula: Politicians react to Sona 2020

14 February 2020 - 15:53 By Unathi Nkanjeni

Politicians have reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday.

Ramaphosa delivered his fourth Sona in parliament, more than an hour after he was set to begin, after repeated disruptions from the EFF.

In his speech, Ramaphosa addressed the country's embattled state-owned entities, such as Eskom, unemployment and gender-based violence.

Among other things, he also promised to improve governance, strengthen leadership and restore stability in strategic entities.

While his promises sparked a heated debate online, as many said they were nothing new, politicians, including Movement for One South Africa (Mosa) leader Mmusi Maimane, turned to Twitter to voice their opinions.

This is what they had to say:

Mmusi Maimane

Helen Zille

John Steenhuisen

Herman Mashaba

Fikile Mbalula

MORE

Helen Zille shades Julius Malema during Sona

The DA's federal council chairperson said the red beret leader was guilty of 'cognitive dissonance'
Politics
8 hours ago

WATCH | 'This is not a Perfect Wedding': Ndlozi roasts MP over Sona outfit

When South Africans tuned in to the state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday night, they'd expected drama and mayhem courtesy of the EFF
News
9 hours ago

WATCH | #SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament on February 13 2020
Politics
11 hours ago

Most read

  1. Business aims to hold government accountable for Sona promises Politics
  2. LISTEN | 'Many protests are going to follow after Sona' - EFF Politics
  3. From Mmusi Maimane to Fikile Mbalula: Politicians react to Sona 2020 Politics
  4. Sona disruption a disregard of the people: Cyril Ramaphosa Politics
  5. 'Cyril Ramaphosa is FW de Klerk's ice boy': Julius Malema Politics

Latest Videos

Politicians react to SONA 2020
#SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know
X