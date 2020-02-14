From Mmusi Maimane to Fikile Mbalula: Politicians react to Sona 2020
Politicians have reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday.
Ramaphosa delivered his fourth Sona in parliament, more than an hour after he was set to begin, after repeated disruptions from the EFF.
In his speech, Ramaphosa addressed the country's embattled state-owned entities, such as Eskom, unemployment and gender-based violence.
Among other things, he also promised to improve governance, strengthen leadership and restore stability in strategic entities.
While his promises sparked a heated debate online, as many said they were nothing new, politicians, including Movement for One South Africa (Mosa) leader Mmusi Maimane, turned to Twitter to voice their opinions.
This is what they had to say:
Mmusi Maimane
The president is speaking about the reality in our classrooms. He is out of touch, our children are exposed to violence in classrooms. They are not safe anymore. How many kids have died at school this year.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 13, 2020
That is the state of the classroom. It’s not a success story.#SONA2020
Dear Mr President.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 13, 2020
Sikhathele ngama compact, ngama meetings. Sikhathele ngama Summit. Kunini sikhuluma. Compact this. Compact that. It’s enough.
We don’t want DSTV compact.
We need a real plan of action, not more talk that you will create jobs later.
Helen Zille
Good move on Green Energy. Municipalities will be a le to purchase power from IPPs. That is a gamechanger in line with the Western Cape's energy security plans developed during the past 5 years. #SONA— Helen Zille (@helenzille) February 13, 2020
John Steenhuisen
"A president who put the factions of his own party, ahead of the country... A lot of talk, not a lot of action... a huge missed opportunity."— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 13, 2020
🇿🇦 @jsteenhuisen reacts to #SONA2020 pic.twitter.com/rw7HzjyCPx
Herman Mashaba
#SONA2020 - same story as #SONA2019 - broken promises. We need leaders who act, not leaders who talk. Tonight I will not be watching the President, I will be reading the inputs of ordinary SAns made through The People’s Dialogue. It’s their voices that matter. #SASpeaks pic.twitter.com/RMZnNW6LMq— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) February 13, 2020
Fikile Mbalula
High hopes for members of parliament as President speaks about the green plants found at @tito_mboweni’s garden amongst other places.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) February 13, 2020