LISTEN | 'Many protests are going to follow after Sona' - EFF

14 February 2020 - 16:24 By Amina Deka Asma
EFF leader Julius Malema and his party disrupted President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address in the National Assembly in Cape Town on February 13 2020.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

After causing a 90-minute delay during the state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday, EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo told TimesLIVE the party has planned several marches in the months to follow.

In a much contested move, the EFF disrupted Thursday night's Sona proceedings, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan. 

Pambo said the EFF holds Gordhan personally responsible for the failure of the country's state-owned enterprises, in particular power utility Eskom. 

While other political parties have been vocal about their distaste around the EFF's conduct in parliament, Pambo said Sona was just the beginning.

LISTEN TO WHAT PAMBO HAD TO SAY: 

Politics
