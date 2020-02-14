Twitter gives Thandi Modise all the respect after her Sona comment: 'SA is not proud of us tonight'
National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise topped the Twitter trends list as she remained calm in the face of continuous disruptions during President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona).
The EFF called on former president FW de Klerk to be removed from the house on Thursday, saying it was a “mistake” for parliament to invite a “murderer” to Sona.
EFF members also called for public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to be fired.
The disruptions caused Sona to be delayed by more than an hour.
A clip of Modise saying SA would not be proud of what transpired in parliament has also been widely shared.
#SONA2020 | South Africa is not proud of us tonight say NA speaker Thandi Modise. She pleads for President Ramaphosa to proceed with the business of the day. pic.twitter.com/A44iyUa89M— SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) February 13, 2020
Modise's calm resolve and firm handling of the disruptions was applauded on social media.
However, after the EFF left the house, MPs told Modise that she lost control and should have implemented her ruling.
She defended herself, saying there were processes that needed to be followed.
Here's what Twitter had to say.
#SONA2020— Highness😏❤😇👸 (@MomsKid31) February 13, 2020
Thandi Modise: I'm sure South Africa isn't proud about this
Malema: they can't see anything, they are in the dark
ESKOM do your thing 😂😂😂😂💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/wa79Fb2DiS
The way Thandi Modise is handling herself as the speaker of parliment is admirable ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 #SONA2020 pic.twitter.com/bsz5ukr8FF— Siphosihle (@sihle_nzima) February 13, 2020
Our Parliament can be very proud of Madam Speaker Thandi Modise. The lady is doing a superb job in the face of chaos and clownery. Respect to her. #SONA2020 #SONA 🇿🇦 #SpeakerModise #ThandiModise— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) February 13, 2020
Thandi Modise is leadership personified. She is handling this childish behaviour with such dignity.— Boitumelo Madiba🦅🇿🇦🦁 (@bmadiba7) February 13, 2020
Grounded and sound! EFF is childish. pic.twitter.com/UDdYtMXMiR
Honourable Thandi Modise is dealing with a creche. #SONA2020 This is a circus stru pic.twitter.com/JTK4R5ZRvb— Jennifer Roro Marsh (@JennRoro) February 13, 2020