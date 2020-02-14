Twitter gives Thandi Modise all the respect after her Sona comment: 'SA is not proud of us tonight'

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise topped the Twitter trends list as she remained calm in the face of continuous disruptions during President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona).

The EFF called on former president FW de Klerk to be removed from the house on Thursday, saying it was a “mistake” for parliament to invite a “murderer” to Sona.

EFF members also called for public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to be fired.

The disruptions caused Sona to be delayed by more than an hour.

A clip of Modise saying SA would not be proud of what transpired in parliament has also been widely shared.