Twitter gives Thandi Modise all the respect after her Sona comment: 'SA is not proud of us tonight'

14 February 2020 - 06:29 By Jessica Levitt
Thandi Modise remained calm throughout the disruptions.
National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise topped the Twitter trends list as she remained calm in the face of continuous disruptions during President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona).

The EFF called on former president FW de Klerk to be removed from the house on Thursday, saying it was a “mistake” for parliament to invite a “murderer” to Sona.

EFF members also called for public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to be fired.

The disruptions caused Sona to be delayed by more than an hour.

A clip of Modise saying SA would not be proud of what transpired in parliament has also been widely shared.

Modise's calm resolve and firm handling of the disruptions was applauded on social media.

However, after the EFF left the house, MPs told Modise that she lost control and should have implemented her ruling.

She defended herself, saying there were processes that needed to be followed.

Here's what Twitter had to say.

