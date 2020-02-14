WATCH | Video of De Klerk saying genocide killed more people than apartheid resurfaces

The EFF has shared a video of former president FW de Klerk saying more people died because of genocide than due to apartheid.

The video is from two weeks ago.

The former president was reflecting on his 1990 decision to lift the ban on liberation movements and free political prisoners, including Nelson Mandela.

He said while masses were killed during apartheid, more died due to genocide, a statement which saw many accuse him of trying to play down the criminality of apartheid.

“Apartheid cannot be compared with genocide. There was never genocide under apartheid. Many [more] people died because of black-on-black violence than because of apartheid.”

He acknowledged that the apartheid regime had a hand in inciting black-on-black violence, but also said he took steps to end it.

“Absolutely, I took steps about that, I appointed the Goldstone Commission and we fired or put on retirement more than 28 senior officers in the defence force. I called police and said 'you are no longer involved in politics, your task is to safeguard the people of SA'. We did take steps.”

