De Klerk & apartheid: Anger mounts as more 'denials' emerge

Former apartheid president FW de Klerk's name remains at the top of the Twitter trends list as thousands express their opinions about his controversial statement, in which he said apartheid was not a crime against humanity. Former president Thabo Mbeki explained that De Klerk did not know there was a UN convention declaring this.

Sona

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) was halted for almost two hours after the EFF called for De Klerk to be removed from the house.

“We have a man who has got blood of innocent people in this house, which is supposed to represent the wills of our people — and therefore it’s incorrect for you to have extended an invitation to De Klerk because De Klerk is a murderer.

“The people of Boipatong are still crying and De Klerk said apartheid was not a crime against humanity. He is an unrepentant apologist of apartheid; he is not willing to accept that apartheid was a crime against humanity,” said EFF leader Julius Malema.

Sona was suspended and the EFF later left the house.