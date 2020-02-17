Politics

'Don't know, cannot recall': Dudu Myeni's son to Zondo commission

17 February 2020 - 15:10 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
'I am not saying it is a verbal agreement because I cannot recall. But I am saying there would have been an agreement of sorts.' Thalente Myeni told the inquiry this regarding a R2m contract his company had.
'I am not saying it is a verbal agreement because I cannot recall. But I am saying there would have been an agreement of sorts.' Thalente Myeni told the inquiry this regarding a R2m contract his company had.
Image: Sowetan/Veli Nhlapo

His company was paid R2m but he barely remembers anything.

This was the testimony of Dudu Myeni's son, Thalente Myeni, at the state capture inquiry  on Monday.

Thalente, despite the payment to his company, Premier Attraction, from VNA, claimed he could not recall whether there was a written or verbal agreement. He was grilled by commission evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyr.

"There has to be a reason for a payment. I do not just receive payments," said Thalente.

Hofmeyr asked: "Is that the basis for receiving the R2m from VNA?"

Thalente replied: "What do you mean?"

"The evidence you have just given," Hofmeyr responded.

"I am not saying it is a verbal agreement because I cannot recall. But I am saying there would have been an agreement of sorts, whether verbal or written," Thalente said.

Barely a minute later, Thalente could again "not recall" whether there was an agreement, written or verbal.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The R2m payment, he said, was for work he did for VNA for a housing development project in Mpumalanga in 2015.

His company did consulting services.

VNA claimed Thalente's company subcontracted other companies and provided them with those reports, but he got the payment for having done no work.

"I am sure if you ask those companies, they do not even know me," he said.

His memory would fail him again when pressed on the number of occasions he met VNA about the housing project. "We met many times but I cannot recall how many times," he said.

Thalente could also not recall the number of employees his company had at any given time since its formation in 2007.

He finished giving his evidence at lunch time on Monday.

MORE

Busisiwe Mkhwebane clarifies affidavit on state capture inquiry

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has denied reports that she made a court bid to help draft narrowed terms for the Zondo inquiry into state ...
News
7 hours ago

State capture evidence leader in tears over Mr X's in-camera application

Zondo commission evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyr on Monday broke down in tears while presenting an application for a witness who wants his ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Allegations stack up against Dudu Myeni in 'delinquent director' case

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni allegedly sent a fake letter to Airbus, a move that stalled a deal that would have saved the airline millions each ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Helen Zille leaves Twitter over 'grotesque treatment' of grandchild Politics
  2. 'Don't know, cannot recall': Dudu Myeni's son to Zondo commission Politics
  3. Government lifts ban on livestock auctions, imposes strict rules Politics
  4. State capture evidence leader in tears over Mr X's in-camera application Politics
  5. IN QUOTES | Malema on Ramaphosa's 'repetition of ideas', fake relationships ... Politics

Latest Videos

Battle for meat and 'safety cabins': Coronavirus lockdown in China leads to ...
Decade-long government failure leaves Limpopo community risking their life for ...

Related articles

  1. State capture evidence leader in tears over Mr X's in-camera application Politics
X