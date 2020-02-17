EFF rejects 'publicity stunt' apology from 'unrepentant' De Klerk

The EFF disrupted President Cyril Ramaphosa's address, demanding that De Klerk be kicked out of the event as he had "blood on his hands".

The foundation on Friday said the idea that apartheid was a crime against humanity was and remained an "agitprop" project initiated by the former Soviet Union and the ANC-SACP alliance "to stigmatise white South Africans by associating them with genuine crimes against humanity - which have generally included totalitarian repression and the slaughter of millions of people".

Following criticism from various quarters, the foundation withdrew its statement on Monday.

In its statement rejecting the withdrawal, the EFF said it believed that the time for empty promises as a means of reconciliation was over.

"Apologies for the brutality black South Africans have experienced has taken various forms in South Africa, with all of them being publicity stunts," said the party.