From Thabo Mbeki to Phumzile van Damme: reaction to FW de Klerk Foundation statement
As the heat surrounding former apartheid president FW de Klerk continues to rage, politicians have reacted to the statement issued by the FW de Klerk Foundation “denying” apartheid was a crime against humanity.
The statement comes after the EFF called for the former president at the state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday to leave parliament, saying he was an “unrepentant apologist of apartheid”.
The foundation said the UN's classification of apartheid as a crime against humanity was part of an agenda by the Soviet Union and the ANC, along with its allies, to “stigmatise” white South Africans.
It also said the former president had repeatedly acknowledged the grave injustices committed under apartheid and had apologised on a number of occasions.
“None of this is meant to whitewash the injustices that were undoubtedly committed under apartheid.
“However, we need a balanced understanding of the past, not one based on a simplistic black/white, good/evil framework, but on a framework that reflects the infinite shades of grey that actually characterise history,” said the foundation.
The statement sparked a heated debate, with many politicians, including former president Thabo Mbeki and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, voicing their opinions.
“He did not know that there is a legal document in international law which says apartheid was a crime against humanity,” TimesLIVE reported Mbeki as saying.
“I want to send him the convention so that he knows that there is an international convention which says apartheid is a crime against humanity. That is how we discussed it.”
The Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation called on the foundation to withdraw its statement, saying it was “irresponsible”.
“Let us not reverse the gains we have made since apartheid. SA is on an economic precipice.
“It is beset by radical poverty and inequity. Those who suffered most under apartheid continue to suffer most today. It is incumbent on leaders and former leaders of the white community, in particular, to demonstrate the courage, magnanimity and compassion necessary to contribute to societal healing.”
On social media, politicians, including the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and the DA's Phumzile van Damme, also expressed their views.
De Klerk’s bold pronouncements that Apartheid is not a crime against humanity demonstrate the awakened arrogance of white supremacy in SA. White racists have gained huge confidence & will flourish because Ramaphosa reports to them on all things, they even write his speeches!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) February 15, 2020
De Klerk knew about international law declaring apartheid a crime against humanity. He was in cabinet when apartheid sent Pik Botha to UN to argue against the convention. He is lying like he did when he claimed ignorance about police involvement in Boipatong massacre & Vlakplaas https://t.co/sE8ASzXhle— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) February 16, 2020
I do not believe that de Klerk AND his Foundation did not know that apartheid was declared a crime against humanity by the UN including that the crime of apartheid is prosecutable in terms of the Rome statute(ICC)!mxiiimmm!— Vusi Pikoli (@VusiPikoli) February 16, 2020
This De Klerk Murderer says he doesn’t believe that apartheid was crime against humanity because not enough black people were killed by the apartheid system he presided over. He’s basically saying he didn’t kill enough black people. Let’s move from reconciliation to justice SA!— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) February 16, 2020
The last president of Apartheid, FW De Klerk, reckons that, not enough Black people were killed by his Apartheid rule to justify calling those murders, genocide.— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) February 15, 2020
In other words till today, this relic, De Klerk still does not consider Black people human.
This is RACISM to the core pic.twitter.com/wA8QM4gKdE
Why are people are arguing for Apartheid not to be a Crime Against Humanity? To justify the subjugation, torture, murder and dehumanization of people on the basis of race? Without the ICC having defined it as a Crime Against Humanity, you should instinctively consider it so.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) February 15, 2020