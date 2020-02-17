From Thabo Mbeki to Phumzile van Damme: reaction to FW de Klerk Foundation statement

The foundation said the UN's classification of apartheid as a crime against humanity was part of an agenda by the Soviet Union and the ANC, along with its allies, to “stigmatise” white South Africans.

It also said the former president had repeatedly acknowledged the grave injustices committed under apartheid and had apologised on a number of occasions.

“None of this is meant to whitewash the injustices that were undoubtedly committed under apartheid.

“However, we need a balanced understanding of the past, not one based on a simplistic black/white, good/evil framework, but on a framework that reflects the infinite shades of grey that actually characterise history,” said the foundation.

The statement sparked a heated debate, with many politicians, including former president Thabo Mbeki and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, voicing their opinions.

“He did not know that there is a legal document in international law which says apartheid was a crime against humanity,” TimesLIVE reported Mbeki as saying.

“I want to send him the convention so that he knows that there is an international convention which says apartheid is a crime against humanity. That is how we discussed it.”