From Thabo Mbeki to Phumzile van Damme: reaction to FW de Klerk Foundation statement

17 February 2020 - 10:12 By Unathi Nkanjeni
FW de Klerk 'did not know there is a document in international law which says apartheid was a crime against humanity,' says Thabo Mbeki.
As the heat surrounding former apartheid president FW de Klerk continues to rage, politicians have reacted to the statement issued by the FW de Klerk Foundation “denying” apartheid was a crime against humanity.

The statement comes after the EFF called for the former president at the state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday to leave parliament, saying he was an “unrepentant apologist of apartheid”.

The foundation said the UN's classification of apartheid as a crime against humanity was part of an agenda by the Soviet Union and the ANC, along with its allies, to “stigmatise” white South Africans.

It also said the former president had repeatedly acknowledged the grave injustices committed under apartheid and had apologised on a number of occasions.

“None of this is meant to whitewash the injustices that were undoubtedly committed under apartheid.

“However, we need a balanced understanding of the past, not one based on a simplistic black/white, good/evil framework, but on a framework that reflects the infinite shades of grey that actually characterise history,” said the foundation.

The statement sparked a heated debate, with many politicians, including former president Thabo Mbeki and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, voicing their opinions.

“He did not know that there is a legal document in international law which says apartheid was a crime against humanity,” TimesLIVE reported Mbeki as saying.

“I want to send him the convention so that he knows that there is an international convention which says apartheid is a crime against humanity. That is how we discussed it.”

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation called on the foundation to withdraw its statement, saying it was “irresponsible”.

“Let us not reverse the gains we have made since apartheid. SA is on an economic precipice.

“It is beset by radical poverty and inequity. Those who suffered most under apartheid continue to suffer most today. It is incumbent on leaders and former leaders of the white community, in particular, to demonstrate the courage, magnanimity and compassion necessary to contribute to societal healing.”

On social media, politicians, including the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and the DA's Phumzile van Damme, also expressed their views.

