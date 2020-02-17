IN QUOTES | Malema on Ramaphosa's 'repetition of ideas', fake relationships with white people and Zuma's arrest

EFF leader Julius Malema says President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) was just a repetition of ideas.

Malema was speaking at the Press Club in Cape Town on Friday after his party walked out of Parliament ahead of Ramaphosa's Sona on Thursday night.

Here are 10 quotes from Malema's address.

Repetition of ideas

“Ramaphosa’s address was a repetition of ideas. As we had predicted, nothing new came out of it.”

Hopelessness of SA

“The state of SA is one of hopelessness. This is because when the government of the day received political power it never developed an appetite to change the lives of our people.”

Fake relationships

“It is myopic to think the problems we face as a country are a result of a lack of unity, and can be fixed through fake relationships between white and black people in SA.”

Government afraid of white people

“The government of the day is too afraid of white people. It allows white [people] to control all strategic sectors of our economy. This fear of whites is exactly what makes a former liberation movement defend a mass murderer and apartheid apologist like [former president FW] de Klerk.”

Strategic entity

“A strategic entity that is supposed to drive development is now going to the hands of greedy capitalists, who have no obligation to provide affordable electricity to our people, even in the most remote areas.”

Ultimately privatisation

“SAA has been placed under business rescue and will now, similarly to Eskom, be 'restructured'. These terminologies show Ramaphosa is listening to Stephen Koseff [Investec co-founder], and will use any other phrase to hide what is ultimately privatisation.”

SAA cancelling key black economic hubs

“Today SAA is cancelling flights and routes to key black economic hubs such as Durban, subjecting our people by force to use roads. Ramaphosa’s only solution to the collapse of our state-owned entities is a misplaced faith in the private sector.”

Land without compensation

“On the expropriation of land without compensation, Ramaphosa and the ANC have delayed the process of restoring the dignity of our people, only to propose legislation that does not fundamentally change section 25 of the constitution.”

Unemployment

“There are no concrete plans to end unemployment. Ramaphosa continues to have long-term plans of consultations and initiatives that do not address the immediate problems of unemployment, especially among the youth.”

Zuma's arrest

“Prisons are correctional services. Taking [former president Jacob] Zuma to jail would be a waste of money because what correction would we be doing to that old man? The court will have to find other forms."