IN QUOTES | SA is rich in arts, sport & science, says Cyril Ramaphosa at Ubuntu Awards

President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrated the recipients of the annual Ubuntu Awards.

The ceremony, which took place in Cape Town on Saturday, was facilitated by the department of international relations and cooperations (Dirco) to honour civil society members in various fields who shone globally.

Among the recipients were members of the Springbok team, who won the 2019 Rugby World Cup, and 11-year old author Michelle Nkamankeng.

Here's a summary of Ramaphosa's address in six quotes:

2020 ceremony is symbolic

“These awards take place in the year that SA assumes the chairmanship of the AU. Some of you may know that this is not the first time we become chair of the African Union (AU). We first held the position in 2002, when the AU was relaunched in SA and then president Thabo Mbeki was elected as the first chair of the AU.”

Flying the SA flag high

“Supporting our diplomatic machinery will be the men and women gathered here this evening. It is you who are out there in the capitals of the world, from as far afield as Washington, Beijing, working tirelessly to promote the interests of SA and to foster peace and friendship around the world. Your efforts continue to strengthen our country's position by acting as global ambassadors and keeping our flag flying high.”

SA exports more than goods

“As you fly high our flag, you have taken into your hands the task of elevating what I would call brand SA in the community of nations. We know that SA exports go way beyond goods and services. Yes, we export goods to many countries, but we're also rich in arts, science, business, sports, as well as in ideas. We're also rich in the talent of young South Africans.”



SA, a country of stars

“Yesterday I had the honour of playing golf with an eight-year old boy, who is already number 7 in the world in his age group. Today we also saw an 11-year old among the top 10 best writers in the world and we have the best rugby team in the world. So you can keep counting the best this, the best that.”

Unite Africa

“As the chair of the AU, we will work with structures of the union to deepen the unity of our continent and to advance inclusive and sustainable growth. This we aim to achieve through economic integration, development, trade and investment right across the continent.”

We're all ambassadors

“This is diplomacy that is overarching, in which all of us are involved. All of us should see ourselves as being involved in being the good flag carriers of our country. The various categories in these awards are indicative of the fact that successful diplomacy is an integrated effort.”