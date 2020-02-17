State capture evidence leader in tears over Mr X's in-camera application

Zondo commission evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyr on Monday broke down in tears while presenting an application for a witness who wants his identity shielded, as he fears for his life.

The incident happened while Hofmeyr was submitting her opening remarks about evidence pertaining to the Mhlathuze Water Board.

“His evidence will be heard by the public and everyone in this room, but if he succeeds in his application [to give evidence in camera], he will not have his name or his appearance publicly revealed,” said Hofmeyr in a trembling voice.

“The witness is unrepresented and it is for that reason that the legal team of the commission will move his application.

“The witness is currently deposing to an affidavit clarifying this. What he seeks is that he be referred to as Mr X and similarly any reporting on his evidence be referred to in that manner.