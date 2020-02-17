Politics

'They think apartheid was good for blacks': Ndlozi on De Klerk & 'unapologetic' white people

17 February 2020 - 09:43 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has lashed out on 'unapologetic' white South Africans and former president FW de Klerk on Twitter.

Image: Brian Witbooi/The Herald

The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi continues to fume about former president FW de Klerk's denial that apartheid was a crime against humanity. On Twitter at the weekend, he called for De Klerk to be tried and lashed out at “unapologetic” white South Africans.

Ndlozi gave various reasons apartheid was a crime against black South Africans, including that it was equivalent to slavery, extermination and deprived them of basic human rights, such as freedom of movement and speech.

The former EFF spokesperson accused whites of being unapologetic about apartheid and colonisation, because they believed they were for the benefit of the previously oppressed.

In an SABC interview two weeks ago, De Klerk said apartheid was not a crime against humanity. The statement led to the EFF calling for him to leave President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament on Thursday.

The FW de Klerk Foundation later released a statement defending its views.

