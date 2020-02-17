'They think apartheid was good for blacks': Ndlozi on De Klerk & 'unapologetic' white people
The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi continues to fume about former president FW de Klerk's denial that apartheid was a crime against humanity. On Twitter at the weekend, he called for De Klerk to be tried and lashed out at “unapologetic” white South Africans.
Ndlozi gave various reasons apartheid was a crime against black South Africans, including that it was equivalent to slavery, extermination and deprived them of basic human rights, such as freedom of movement and speech.
Thread 1: De Klerk is an un-rehabilitated & unrepentant apartheid apologist. Apartheid was about subjugation of African Humanity. It evolved from colonization whose existence caused a genocide against the Khoi & the San of the Cape. De Klerk’s people, the Dutch led this genocide!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) February 15, 2020
The former EFF spokesperson accused whites of being unapologetic about apartheid and colonisation, because they believed they were for the benefit of the previously oppressed.
If you interrogated the psychology of South African whiteness you’ll discover that deep in it is a belief that colonization & apartheid were good for blacks. They see the racial humiliation of blacks under these cruel systems as modernity. This is why they never to feel remorse!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) February 15, 2020
In an SABC interview two weeks ago, De Klerk said apartheid was not a crime against humanity. The statement led to the EFF calling for him to leave President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament on Thursday.
The FW de Klerk Foundation later released a statement defending its views.