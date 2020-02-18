Can parliament stop inviting FW de Klerk to events? Apparently not without 'careful considerations'

The ANC has called for parliament to stop inviting former apartheid president FW de Klerk to events, amid controversy surrounding him.

The ruling party has joined the EFF's call, which saw the red berets disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday when its members demanded De Klerk be ejected from the house.

TimesLIVE reported that, at the weekend, the former president and his foundation denied apartheid was a crime against humanity, as declared by the UN in 1973.

The FW de Klerk Foundation said the UN's classification of apartheid as a crime against humanity was part of an agenda by the Soviet Union, the ANC and its allies to “stigmatise” white South Africans.

It said the former president had repeatedly acknowledged the grave injustices committed under apartheid and had apologised on a number of occasions.

However, on Monday, after receiving backlash from various political parties, De Klerk apologised and withdrew the statement issued by his foundation.