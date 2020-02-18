How Dudu Myeni's water board 'laundered more than R2m in 40 days'

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture heard on Tuesday that R2.3m siphoned from Umhlathuze Water was allegedly laundered in 2015 using various companies.

The activities happened while Dudu Myeni was chair of the board, said a witness known as Mr X.

His company, Isibonelo Construction, was used as the conduit for money paid via inflated invoices to be disbursed to a company called Sifezakonke Engineering.

In January 2015, Klomac Engineering, a water board supplier, paid R2.39m into Isibonelo's business account, at the instruction of Mbiniseni Majola, an internal engineer at Umhlathuze, testified Mr X.

Isibonelo received the money without doing any work for Klomac, he said.

The payment from Klomac to Isibonelo was deposited on January 26 and, about a month later, "vanished" to Sifezakonke, on Majola's instructions.