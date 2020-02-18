Inside Zille's private Twitter account: Who she follows (yup, Juju is there) and what she's tweeted

On Monday, Helen Zille quit her public Twitter account, with a 1.4m following, after what she called the “grotesque treatment” of her granddaughter on the platform.

In a seven-part thread, Zille denounced the platform as a place where trolls were given a voice, mob-lynching took place and freedom of speech was curtailed.

She said she would have a private account, where she would accept people who were interested in rational debates.