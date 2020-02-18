Malema leaves parliament after heated debate and domestic abuse claims

At that point, Malema boldly told members of the ANC caucus that he's got them by “the scrotum”, and that the “fools” would not tell him when and how to respond to questions.

“I never said I won't answer the question. So I'm reading my speech. No-one is going to tell me what to do, at what time. I am in charge, that's why these fools are running around.

“I've got the ruling party by scrotum. I'm in charge; I'm running the House,” Malema said amid heckling between EFF and ANC MPs.

When asked by NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo to withdraw his comment calling MPs fools, Malema refused. Masondo said he would rule on the matter later.

“Let's keep it for one hour so I can be on this platform for one hour. Let's go on,” said Malema as he mocked ANC MPs.

“The caucus of the ANC has collapsed. I'm in charge,” said a giggling Malema.

When he eventually addressed Mamabolo's claims, Malema said they were not true.

“I don't have a history of abuse. It's a history of love. That's me for you. I don't have a history of abusing women. I'm in love. I'm happily married,” he said.

Malema said he would be suing Mamabolo for R1m since he repeated the allegations against him outside parliament.

But Malema also made a counterclaim against Ramaphosa, saying the president had abused his late ex-wife, Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.

He said that Mtshotshisa used to complain to former president Jacob Zuma about Ramaphosa's alleged abuse.

“President Zuma can confirm that Nomazizi used to complain ... about being abused by the president,” he said.

But small businesses minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni accused Masondo of failing to protect Ramaphosa against Malema's “unfair” allegations, which she said the president has previously dealt with.

“You don’t recognise us to clarify that matter. The president was asked whether he's abused his wife and the president said he's never abused his wife.

“In the public domain it was said it was his first wife [who was abused], and Ms Hope Ramaphosa went on public record and said, 'I've not been abused, Cyril has never laid his hands on me.'

“And he turns and says it was Nomazizi because she's now late, may her soul rest in peace, she can't stand and speak for herself,” said Ntshavheni.

Malema and the EFF would later walk out of the House, amid chants of “leave” from the ANC.