Parliament slams 'reckless, irresponsible' Eskom board after Scopa no-show

An angry standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) has lashed out at Eskom's board after it failed to appear at a scheduled meeting with it in parliament on Tuesday.

The Eskom board was meant to appear before the committee to present an update on the embattled power utility following a visit and recommendations made last year.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and other executives were present at the meeting, and Scopa wants the board to explain its no-show.

“The committee is concerned with the reckless, irresponsible and careless manner in which the board elected not to appear before it as there was no apology and no explanation sent to the committee. This is very concerning to Scopa as the board is the accounting authority. Furthermore, this is an interim board tasked with assisting Eskom to turn things around,” committee chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa said in a statement.

He described the no-show as “inexcusable and unacceptable and it exposes the fact that there is no proper oversight at Eskom”.

At the meeting, EWN reported, Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa accused the chairperson Malegapuru Makgoba and other board members of dereliction of duty.

“It's unacceptable that the board is not here. Whatever considerations were given, they should have been communicated to myself prior.”

De Ruyter said that while maintenance meant load-shedding was likely for the next 18 months, it would ensure a more reliable energy supply in the future.

A follow-up meeting has been scheduled for March 4 at 6pm.

TimesLIVE has reached out to Eskom for comment about the board's failure to appear. This story will be updated when a response is received.