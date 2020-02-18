Sorry, but ... five reasons why the EFF rejects FW de Klerk’s apology

The EFF has rejected former apartheid president FW de Klerk and his foundation's apology.

In a statement, the party described it as “empty” and meaning nothing as an attempt at reconciliation.

The EFF demanded De Klerk be stripped of his Nobel Peace Prize and all privileges he received as a former head of state.

Here are five reasons the EFF rejected the apology.

Lack of sincerity

“As the EFF, we reject the apology as one that lacks sincerity and relevance, as the individual who was the source of these hateful views remains unrepentant and avoids accountability by using a foundation which bears his name.”

Lacks empathy

“We believe that the time for empty apologies in SA as a means of reconciliation is over. Apologies for the brutality black South Africans have experienced have taken various forms, with all of them being publicity stunts.”

No decisive move

“There must be a decisive move from efforts of reconciliation to justice, as justice is the only form of recourse that can be taken against those who refuse to repent for the evils they have committed.”

Mockery of justice

“That he lied to former president Thabo Mbeki and faked ignorance of the UN declaration on apartheid is a sign of mockery by a man who has justified his views and refuses to accept his role in the deepening of colonialism and anti-black racism in this country.”

Sorry, not sorry

“It is the acceptance of apologies from people who never apologised that inspired De Klerk to declare, with confidence, that the segregation of black people, their humiliation, dispossession and racist separate development were not crimes against the humanity of the black people.”