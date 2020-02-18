Politics

Tito Mboweni shades EFF, compares them to chickens

18 February 2020 - 10:54 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Finance minister Tito Mboweni compared EFF members to chickens, commenting that their red berets resemble the comb on top of a chicken's head.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Finance minister Tito Mboweni left social media in stitches on Monday when he shared pictures of his chickens, and compared the fowls to the EFF.

Mboweni hilariously compared the chickens to the EFF based on their forceful approach.

EFF members disrupted last Thursday’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) by demanding the ejection of former apartheid president FW de Klerk from the house.

The EFF branded De Klerk “a murderer”, and also demanded that President Cyril Ramaphosa fire public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

This could be one of the reasons why Mboweni called them chickens.

Taking to his comment section, many got the humorous comparison and even went on to compare the EFF's red beret with that of a chicken's comb.

Here is a snapshot of some reactions.

