WATCH LIVE | 'Mr X' continues explosive testimony at Zondo commission

Editor's note: Feed starts at 10am

18 February 2020 - 09:40 By TIMESLIVE

The state capture inquiry will continue to hear the testimony of a man identified as “Mr X” on Tuesday.

On Monday, the commission heard how former Mhlathuze Water chairperson Dudu Myeni was close to a “Mr X”.


TimesLIVE reported that the man's company was allegedly used as the bridge of a looting scheme to siphon money from the water authority.

“I knew Dudu Myeni as the chairperson of the Mhlathuze Water board at the time, but I knew her from long ago, because we worked together at some point. We ended up being relatives because our friendship had grown very close and stronger,” he told the commission.

