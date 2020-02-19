ANC to probe MPs for 'trivialising' gender-based violence, says Mabe

Mabe said in a statement on Wednesday that the ANC would expect all its MPs to refrain from using GBV for cheap "publicity stunts" - and that the conduct of Mamobolo and others should be probed.

"The ANC caucus should also consider conducting an investigation to establish whether the unfortunate utterances, specifically on GBV, do not constitute transgression and where necessary submit to relevant committees for appropriate action.

"The ANC also believes that public representatives, regardless of their political affiliation, have a moral duty to act in a responsible manner primarily around their articulations on an emotive subject like gender-based violence.

"The ANC further calls on relevant committees in parliament to enforce the use of appropriate language and acceptable conduct from amongst all members of parliament."

This comes after Mamabolo, supported by several legislators from his party benches, on Tuesday accused Malema of physically abusing his wife, Mantwa. The accusation allegedly started at the state of the nation address (Sona) last week.

Malema - a former political ally turned rival of Mamabolo - has denied the charge during his response to the Sona, but immediately accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of abusing his late ex-wife, Nomazizi Mtshothsisa.

This has sparked outrage among activists and other sectors of society, who have accused MPs of trivialising serious issue that directly affected the lives of women while putting real socio-economic issues on the back burner.