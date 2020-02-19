Floyd Shivambu accuses ANC of using GBV as a 'political football' after Sona debate chaos

Floyd Shivambu on Tuesday accused the ANC of using gender-based violence (GBV) as a “political football”.

The Sona debate in parliament on Tuesday was plunged into chaos after ANC MP Boy Mamabolo asked EFF leader Julius Malema if he abused his wife, Mantwa.

Malema denied the claim, while dropping a counterclaim that President Cyril Ramaphosa abused his ex-wife, Nomazizi Mtshotshisa. Ramaphosa has previously denied the allegation.