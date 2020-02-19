Politics

Floyd Shivambu accuses ANC of using GBV as a 'political football' after Sona debate chaos

19 February 2020 - 13:05 By Cebelihle Bhengu
EFF second-in-command Floyd Shivambu.
Image: Financial Mail

Floyd Shivambu on Tuesday accused the ANC of using gender-based violence (GBV) as a “political football”.

The Sona debate in parliament on Tuesday was plunged into chaos after ANC MP Boy Mamabolo asked EFF leader Julius Malema if he abused his wife, Mantwa.

Malema denied the claim, while dropping a counterclaim that President Cyril Ramaphosa abused his ex-wife, Nomazizi Mtshotshisa. Ramaphosa has previously denied the allegation.

DA MP Phumzile Van Damme slammed the MPs for “parading” the names of alleged victims to score political points.

Day one of parliament's debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) address last week took place on February 18 2020. Opposition leaders Julius Malema, John Steenhuisen and Pieter Groenewald led the debate, expressing their unhappiness with Ramaphosa's address.

WATCH LIVE | Malema walks out as MPs debate President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona

Members of parliament on Tuesday afternoon debated the contents of President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona).
