Floyd Shivambu accuses ANC of using GBV as a 'political football' after Sona debate chaos
Floyd Shivambu on Tuesday accused the ANC of using gender-based violence (GBV) as a “political football”.
The Sona debate in parliament on Tuesday was plunged into chaos after ANC MP Boy Mamabolo asked EFF leader Julius Malema if he abused his wife, Mantwa.
Malema denied the claim, while dropping a counterclaim that President Cyril Ramaphosa abused his ex-wife, Nomazizi Mtshotshisa. Ramaphosa has previously denied the allegation.
The ANC Minions are trying to turn the important issue of gender based violence into political football, and when the CiC @Julius_S_Malema returns the favour, they abuse parliamentary rules. We will always be ten steps ahead of these Fools coordinated by Pemmy, their Chief Whip.— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) February 18, 2020
DA MP Phumzile Van Damme slammed the MPs for “parading” the names of alleged victims to score political points.
Using GBV as political football. Imagine if you’re the spouse/family of either Malema or Ramaphosa? If true, has their permission been sought to parade their names to get political opponents? If not, that is low. Disgusting. #Sonadebate— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) February 18, 2020
Day one of parliament's debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) address last week took place on February 18 2020. Opposition leaders Julius Malema, John Steenhuisen and Pieter Groenewald led the debate, expressing their unhappiness with Ramaphosa's address.