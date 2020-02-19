'I meant France!' says Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams after Switzerland and Geneva gaffe

In her response to the article last month, Ndabeni-Abrahams said the fact that the Geneva trip coincided with her anniversary was of no consequence, as public funds were not used and/or misused for this purpose.

The article had also claimed that her husband took a chauffeur-driven car to Paris, France, to go shopping. It was this point she was trying to refute during the eNCA interview, when she made the bungle.

Ndabeni-Abrahams said in a statement on Wednesday that she erroneously referred to Switzerland instead of France.

“I profusely apologise for this error as I meant to say that we had not been in France in that particular instance, but in Geneva, where Mr Abrahams had accompanied me on an official trip in line with the Ministerial Handbook.

“This is informed by previous misleading media reports that had indicated that during this trip, Mr Abrahams travelled to France,” she said.