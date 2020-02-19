Politics

Mbali Ntuli is the best candidate to bring back DA votes: Gumbi

19 February 2020 - 18:16 By Zimasa Matiwane
Mbali Ntuli has the backing of MP Hlanganani Gumbi for the party's leadership. On Wednesday he hailed her as 'a clean break from the past'.
Image: MARTIN RHODES

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Hlanganani Gumbi has officially endorsed Mbali Ntuli for the party leader position.

In a blog post published by Gumbi titled "I’m voting for Mbali Ntuli because she represents the future!", the former member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature said Ntuli was the best candidate to inspire South Africans to vote for the DA.

"If South Africans do not vote for us, because they do not trust our party, then we will continue to lose more councillors, governments and our ability to save South Africa," he said.

"She is authentically comfortable in all communities. She is a clean break from the past. Her ethos of kind, strong and fair leadership is what we need in our party."

Ntuli put her hand up for the DA leader race against interim leader John Steenhuisen and Gauteng leader John Moodey.

Gumbi said the upcoming DA leadership election was a fight between the past and the future.

"If we choose the past, our party will remain the same - stuck in the same problems, with the same perceptions and lack the credibility that has lost us so much support. South Africans will not forgive us - nor will they vote for us. They will accept that we don’t deserve their trust," he said.

However, Gumbi's imagined future - a DA led by Ntuli - would allow the party to "truly change and become more fair".

"South Africans can be inspired again. We will have the potential to grow in every community. We will have the credibility to earn their trust and support," he said.

"After all, we will all lose everything if we fail to save the DA - and so, everything we have is worth nothing if we do not try. South Africa depends on us."

