Mbali Ntuli is the best candidate to bring back DA votes: Gumbi

Ntuli put her hand up for the DA leader race against interim leader John Steenhuisen and Gauteng leader John Moodey.

Gumbi said the upcoming DA leadership election was a fight between the past and the future.

"If we choose the past, our party will remain the same - stuck in the same problems, with the same perceptions and lack the credibility that has lost us so much support. South Africans will not forgive us - nor will they vote for us. They will accept that we don’t deserve their trust," he said.

However, Gumbi's imagined future - a DA led by Ntuli - would allow the party to "truly change and become more fair".

"South Africans can be inspired again. We will have the potential to grow in every community. We will have the credibility to earn their trust and support," he said.

"After all, we will all lose everything if we fail to save the DA - and so, everything we have is worth nothing if we do not try. South Africa depends on us."