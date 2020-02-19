Social media laments lack of progressive engagement during the Sona debate
Members of opposition parties on Tuesday engaged President Cyril Ramaphosa on his state of the nation address (Sona) of Thursday, but the session was quickly reduced to chaos as accusations of abuse were thrown about.
Many people expressed frustration at the country's politicians for failing to hold a progressive debate on Ramaphosa's policies, the challenges that confront SA and insensitivity on the issue of gender-based violence.
Here are some of their reactions:
As we wait and hope for men's gatherings driven by our government where they will empower, educate, support each other and groom young boys. Men in our leadership are insulting each other about abusing their wifes💔 even mentioning nabangasekhoyo.— Namhla Namhla (@Namhla_MaDontsa) February 19, 2020
Nothing was discussed that will build up this country.
ANC members against Malema 😂#SONAdebate pic.twitter.com/MOo7SNnGoQ— Magwabeni F (@Faris_Unchained) February 18, 2020
Instead of responding to your President #SONAdebate Speech! You come with Shebeen Gossip from Seshego. pic.twitter.com/Mmvgm3cD0U— African (@ali_naka) February 19, 2020
Ramaphosa administration has not dealt with Gender-based violence decisively. It's because ANC uses GBV for nothing but political grandstanding. This was on full display at #SONADebate— Bra Hloni (@HonourableHloni) February 19, 2020
Had a glimpse of the #SONAdebate last night.. All I heard was Juju calling people fools, and that it’s parliamentary to call people fools if they are not clever. 🙊— IG: afikanontso (@afikanontso) February 19, 2020
I thought this political party with educated youth had a positive vision abt the country Mara hae its leadership is jst some WhatsApp group with primary school learners.....what a wasted vote... #SONADEBATE2020#SONAdebate pic.twitter.com/su1BmUvwfR— kgosi Nebukatenesare (@sparks_mompati) February 19, 2020
President Jacob Zuma warned about the political decay in parliament /South Africa and no one listened. Look at how petty the ANC was yesterday in parliament , I mean what did Mamabolo do deserve a seat in parliament? Ramaphosa is failing to bring order in the ANC #SONAdebate— The Duke of #FreeState (@SirDavid_Dashe) February 19, 2020