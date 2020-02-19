Politics

Social media laments lack of progressive engagement during the Sona debate

19 February 2020 - 09:21 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Members of parliament responded to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona address on Tuesday. Insults and accusations flew among MPs, as chaos unfolded.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Members of opposition parties on Tuesday engaged President Cyril Ramaphosa on his state of the nation address (Sona) of Thursday, but the session was quickly reduced to chaos as accusations of abuse were thrown about.

Many people expressed frustration at the country's politicians for failing to hold a progressive debate on Ramaphosa's policies, the challenges that confront SA and insensitivity on the issue of gender-based violence.

Here are some of their reactions:

