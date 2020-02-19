Steenhuisen is a disaster and doesn't understand the law: Bheki Cele

“Yesterday [Tuesday] I met the premier of this province [the Western Cape], who understands matters much better than the interim national leader.

“Early January a [policeman] was shot and killed in this province, shot by the so-called law enforcer. When we look at it, those structures that they boast about are outside the legislative framework. We're working with them to put them into the legislation.

“They carry guns, minus certificates. It's just a group of thugs — they are unaccountable. These are the people we should be putting in prison, together with their leaders. That's what we were talking [about] with the premier.”

Cele also accused the Western Cape government of refusing to meet representatives of the auditor-general over its failure to spend R5bn on tackling violence and other forms of crime in the province.

But Steenhuisen, who is campaigning to be elected the DA's new leader at a party election due in May, appeared to take Cele's personal attack on the chin.