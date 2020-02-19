Twitter weighs in on GBV claims at Sona debate: 'Gender-based violence is not a political game'

Allegations of gender-based violence (GBV) on Tuesday sparked a heated debate online after accusations were levelled against political leaders in parliament.

During the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona), EFF leader Julius Malema accused Ramaphosa of beating his former wife, Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.

Ramaphosa had previously denied that he ever attacked her, TimesLIVE reported.

Defending Ramaphosa, ANC MP Boy Mamabolo used his response to accuse Malema of physically abusing his wife, Mantwa.

After attempting to continue with his speech, Malema denied the allegations, before leaving parliament with party members.

“No, I don’t beat up my wife. But can you answer the question, Mr President? Ramaphosa has a history of beating up his late wife. I don’t have a history of abusing women, I have a history of love. President Zuma can confirm that Ramaphosa’s wife used to complain to him about Cyril’s behaviour.

“When I spoke here during the Sona debate last year, anyone who has never beaten his wife in the past 25 years must raise his hand and I said I can do that because I have no history of such things,” said Malema.