Politics

Twitter weighs in on GBV claims at Sona debate: 'Gender-based violence is not a political game'

19 February 2020 - 09:56 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Despite strong words from the government, women remain a target for violence in SA.
Despite strong words from the government, women remain a target for violence in SA.
Image: Alon Skuy

Allegations of gender-based violence (GBV) on Tuesday sparked a heated debate online after accusations were levelled against political leaders in parliament.

During the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona), EFF leader Julius Malema accused Ramaphosa of beating his former wife, Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.

Ramaphosa had previously denied that he ever attacked her, TimesLIVE reported.

Defending Ramaphosa, ANC MP Boy Mamabolo used his response to accuse Malema of physically abusing his wife, Mantwa.

After attempting to continue with his speech, Malema denied the allegations, before leaving parliament with party members.

“No, I don’t beat up my wife. But can you answer the question, Mr President? Ramaphosa has a history of beating up his late wife. I don’t have a history of abusing women, I have a history of love. President Zuma can confirm that Ramaphosa’s wife used to complain to him about Cyril’s behaviour.

“When I spoke here during the Sona debate last year, anyone who has never beaten his wife in the past 25 years must raise his hand and I said I can do that because I have no history of such things,” said Malema.

Malema said he would sue Mamabolo for R1m because Mamabolo repeated the allegations against him outside parliament.

Online, many, including veteran radio personality Redi Tlhabi, shared their views.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.

MORE

LISTEN | Four lines from J’Something song tribute to Uyinene

Mi Casa band member J'Something has shared a touching song as a tribute to Uyinene Mrwetyana.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Five student murders that shocked the country in 2019

This year was tragic for SA students, with murders and RIP hashtags topping social media trend lists
News
1 month ago

'I'll always feel the pain and trauma': GBV victim tells of struggle in vain for justice

Cracks in system continue to trip up rape survivors
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears testimony about the State Security ... Politics
  2. IN QUOTES | Bantu Holomisa on job creation, looting sprees by politicians and ... Politics
  3. Maimane calls behaviour at Sona debate 'childish' - but what happened when he ... Politics
  4. Twitter weighs in on GBV claims at Sona debate: 'Gender-based violence is not a ... Politics
  5. Social media laments lack of progressive engagement during the Sona debate Politics

Latest Videos

How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
Plane battles storm winds to land at Heathrow Airport
X