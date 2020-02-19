Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears testimony about the State Security Agency

19 February 2020 - 10:58 By TimesLIVE

On Wednesday the Zondo commission will hear testimony regarding the State Security Agency in relation to aviation.

The inquiry will first hear an in-camera application followed by testimony from an evaluator at SSA, Nokunqoba Gloria Dlamini.

Zondo commission evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyr on Monday broke down in tears while presenting an application for a witness who wanted his identity shielded, as he fears for his life.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The incident happened while Hofmeyr was submitting her opening remarks about evidence pertaining to the Mhlathuze Water Board. 

“His evidence will be heard by the public and everyone in this room, but if he succeeds in his application [to give evidence in camera], he will not have his name or his appearance publicly revealed,” said Hofmeyr in a trembling voice.

“The witness is unrepresented and it is for that reason that the legal team of the commission will move his application.

“The witness is currently deposing to an affidavit clarifying this. What he seeks is that he be referred to as Mr X and similarly any reporting on his evidence be referred to in that manner.

